Devon Air Ambulance’s Heli Hike will return this Saturday (July 4) and see walkers tackle a coastal challenge to raise vital funds for the lifesaving charity.
Starting from Bigbury-on-Sea, participants can choose from six-, 14- or 26-mile routes that take them along sections of the South West Coast Path and pass beauty spots such as Burgh Island, the Avon Estuary and Malthouse Point.
This year also sees the introduction of a new six-mile route, offering a shorter option that will allow supporters who are unable to undertake the longer routes to take part.
Founder and life president Ann Ralli said: "I’m so pleased to be joining the six-mile Heli Hike this year. It’s a wonderful way for people of all ages and abilities to come together, enjoy Devon’s beautiful coast, and support a cause that’s so close to my heart.
"Every step we take helps keep the air ambulance flying, and I hope others will join me for a day of friendship, fresh air, and purpose."
Participants are asked to raise a minimum of £200 each to help the charity respond to emergencies across the county. The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on public support. In 2025, Devon Air Ambulance attended over 2,100 incidents by air and road.
To donate to the fundraiser, visit: https://donate.givetap.co.uk/f/devon-air-ambulance/devonhelihike26
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