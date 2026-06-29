Speaking about the event, Ms Vetch said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that sponsored us, amazing generosity. Cancer takes a lot from people and is often out of their control. Shaving our heads was a choice, a way to stand with those that don't get to choose. I am very proud of the boys that stepped up and joined me to support others; they were very courageous to let others know they are not in this alone."