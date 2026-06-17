Artists from across the Tamar Valley are staging their Summer Exhibition in Butcher’s Hall, Tavistock, from Wednesday, July 15 to Saturday, July 18 as part of Tavistock Carnival Week.
The Drawn to the Valley group’s work spans the Devon-Cornwall border, inspired by the River Tamar, Dartmoor and the South West coastlines.
Exhibition visitors can watch artists demonstrating their techniques and also join in the hands-on creativity by having a go at sketching.
This year members of Tavistock Group of Artists are also showing at the exhibition. The summer exhibition will have beautiful artworks and thoughtful pieces that reflect emotions and feelings, so expect the unusual and different too. More information at the group’s website: https://drawntothevalley.com/
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