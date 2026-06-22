Families crowded into the centre of Tavistock at the weekend to learn all about those volunteers and professionals who are on constant alert to look after us all in our hour of need.
Emergency response experts staged an entertaining and informative day on Saturday, June 20, in Bedford Square to give visitors an insight into how they look after us 24-hours a day.
Tavistock Multi-Agency Day was even bigger in this, its second year attracting more people and more emergency response teams including Devon & Cornwall Police, Devon Freewheelers Blood Bike Service, Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service and the South Western Ambulance Service.
The event was the brainchild of PCSO (police community support officer) Debbie Hollinson who organised the first event last year.
She said: “This was the second year of the multi-agency day and it was bigger and better than the first and has set the standard. It was so popular I’ve already booked a date next year on June 19. Hundreds of people came to see what we all do. These are the people, like us police, who are always there whenever we need them in an emergency.
“The children and adults all loved Bella the general purpose police dog who got lots of attention and strokes. A very popular attraction was the specialist Diving and Marine Police Unit with their dive equipment. We also had the knife arch which is aimed at discouraging knife carrying. The community speed camera team also provoked lots of lively conversations with the public.”
Duane Carruthers, town council market reeve, said: “It’s great to see the community coming together for an event like this and to see how important all of our emergency services, volunteers and charities are to the local community.”
Debbie also invited the suicide-prevention charity Papyrus to the event. She and husband Michael are helping raise funds for the charity after their teenaged daughter Darcy took her own life in 2021.
She thanked Lucinda Angel, town council duty officer, for her support.
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