A wetsuit drier, a medal display unit, pill dispensers and a nurses station are among the innovative designs now on display by Tavistock students.
The designs, by A-level and GCSE Mount Kelly College students, attracted much praise at a preview exhibition viewed by staff.
The free exhibition is now open to the public all this week, June 15-19, from 9am to 5pm at the Westall Centre at the school on Parkwood Road.
The design and technology students’ work was shown alongside art students’ striking works, including 3D pieces on the theme of ‘found’. One student produced a suitcase-based piece based on a relative’s travels.
A particularly interesting design is a solar panel-powered wetsuit hanger with the arms of the hangar integrating a fan to dry the wetsuits’ insides.
Sam Lawrence, design and technology teacher, said: “The students have produced some highly innovative designs with clever use of technology. Their brief was to have real life ‘clients’, whether a friend or family, for whom they designed something to solve a problem in their lives. For example, they designed and produced practical solutions for sporting people which they devised through interviews, consultation and adaptation to lifestyle and other needs that met real needs.
“The mother of one of our students wanted an open-plan display and storage unit which grew and grew in scale and ambition during on-going consultation. Eventually, the mother decided she liked it so much, it would be a permanent feature in the family living room.
“Another was a medal display unit for a sporting friend which met her need to exhibit her awards, rather than have them hidden in a drawer. The wetsuit solution is particularly imaginative for a surfer or swimmer. Many of them are as good, if not better, than those mass-produced as they fulfil a need and solve a solution cleverly using advanced tech techniques. People are then proud to have them in their homes or workplace.”
Art teacher Netty Holwill said: “We have an amazing diverse range of artwork which is the outcome of encouraging individualism among our talented students.”
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