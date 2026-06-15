A woman who is well-known in sporty circles in the Tavistock area has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2026.
Karen Jones has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in recognition of her many years’ work promoting netball, as well as playing it, across the South West.
Karen, who is chair of Netball South West, has been made an MBE for ‘services to netball in England’.
She is among 86 people across the South West recognised in His Majesty The King's Birthday Honours List 2026 for their contributions to education, industry and public life.
The honours form part of a nationwide list celebrating 1,182 people whose achievements and dedication have made a significant impact on communities, professions and public life across the United Kingdom.
Recipients in the South West account for around seven per cent of all honours awarded nationwide.
This year's honours list particularly focuses on people who have made a big impact on their communities. Recipients include foster carers, health workers, public servants, arts champions and sporting role models who have made a lasting difference through their work and voluntary service.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer praised those recognised, saying: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
"Their dedication shows how lasting change is built – through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others.
"It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
The honours system allows members of the public to nominate individuals whose achievements deserve national recognition. Nominations can be made by anyone and are considered by independent committees before recommendations are submitted to the King.
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