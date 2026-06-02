“Walking the route before the actual day is the most important thing, and to do so as close to the day of the walk as possible is vital because things can change so quickly. Too many times, landowners have locked gates or blocked rights of way with fences or wire after the first planning walk, when they were clear. Then the walk is ruined or we have to find a long diversion on unsuitable roads with disgruntled ramblers. Or a once-passable stream suddenly becomes a fast-flowing river too deep due to overnight rain.”