Susanne Allen’s display reflected her bee-keeping hobby with an intricate bee-tea party and sunflowers. She said: “I keep bees for a hobby, not as a business, because they fascinate me and because they’re vital for wildlife. This winter’s weather has been the worst for hive populations ever. Paradoxically they can’t cope wit the warm wet humidity. We’re all building our hives up and I’d like my display to inspire visitors to plant more flowers to attract pollinators.”