The aisles were ablaze with colour and green-fingered creativity at Milton Abbot Church as visitors toured the flower show.
Village gardeners and non-gardeners alike made the church a heaven for flower lovers and other visitors to the fund-raising event in aid of a new heating and lighting system for St Constantine’s.
First-time floral artists were especially welcome to add their creations under the general theme of gardening. Among the clever flower arrangements were large-scale tableaux themed on allotments and a patio along with bee-keeping, ‘going on a walk’, ‘walking in Dartmoor’, dairy farming, horse keeping and wild birds.
Meanwhile, talented seamstress Pat Lovell sold her bags and an impressive quilt to help raise money to improve the church at the event (Thursday/Saturday, July 2-4).
Event organiser Angie Williamson said: “I wanted to involve as many villagers as possible who care and use the church. So, I encouraged anyone who loves flowers and gardens to create displays which reflect their interests and hobbies and it’s been amazing how it’s fired up people’s imaginations.
“There were lots of people, including the village school, who had never been into flower arranging before and that led to some very imaginative informal displays, which is very refreshing to see and people have been very passionate to get it right.”
She thanked Lifton Hall for providing 110 scones for cream tea refreshments.
Susanne Allen’s display reflected her bee-keeping hobby with an intricate bee-tea party and sunflowers. She said: “I keep bees for a hobby, not as a business, because they fascinate me and because they’re vital for wildlife. This winter’s weather has been the worst for hive populations ever. Paradoxically they can’t cope wit the warm wet humidity. We’re all building our hives up and I’d like my display to inspire visitors to plant more flowers to attract pollinators.”
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