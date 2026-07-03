The aisles were ablaze with colour and green-fingered creativity at Milton Abbot Church as visitors toured the flower show.

Village gardeners and non-gardeners alike made the church a heaven for flower lovers and other visitors to the fund-raising event in aid of a new heating and lighting system for St Constantine’s.

First-time floral artists were especially welcome to add their creations under the general theme of gardening. Among the clever flower arrangements were large-scale tableaux themed on allotments and a patio along with bee-keeping, ‘going on a walk’, ‘walking in Dartmoor’, dairy farming, horse keeping and wild birds.

Meanwhile, talented seamstress Pat Lovell sold her bags and an impressive quilt to help raise money to improve the church at the event (Thursday/Saturday, July 2-4).

Event organiser Angie Williamson said: “I wanted to involve as many villagers as possible who care and use the church. So, I encouraged anyone who loves flowers and gardens to create displays which reflect their interests and hobbies and it’s been amazing how it’s fired up people’s imaginations.

“There were lots of people, including the village school, who had never been into flower arranging before and that led to some very imaginative informal displays, which is very refreshing to see and people have been very passionate to get it right.”

She thanked Lifton Hall for providing 110 scones for cream tea refreshments.

Susanne Allen’s display reflected her bee-keeping hobby with an intricate bee-tea party and sunflowers. She said: “I keep bees for a hobby, not as a business, because they fascinate me and because they’re vital for wildlife. This winter’s weather has been the worst for hive populations ever. Paradoxically they can’t cope wit the warm wet humidity.  We’re all building our hives up and I’d like my display to inspire visitors to plant more flowers to attract pollinators.”

Milton Abbot Church Flower Show, horse-themed display.
Milton Abbot Church Flower Show, horse-themed display by Louise Scott. (Iliffe Media)
Milton Abbot Church Flower Show.
Jane Savage adjusting her Milton Abbot Church Flower Show display Walking on Dartmoor. (Iliffe Media)
Milton Abbot Church Flower Show, bee-keeping display.
Creating a buzz at Milton Abbot Church Flower Show: A bee-keeping display by Susanne Allen. (Iliffe Media)
Sheena Tarbotton with her Milton Abbot Church Flower Show display 'Going for a Walk'.
Sheena Tarbotton with her Milton Abbot Church Flower Show display 'Going for a Walk'. (Iliffe Media)
Sitting pretty at Milton Abbot Church Flower Show: Show organiser Angie Williamson at Endsleigh Walled Gardens display by Kayleigh and Ben Scott.
Sitting pretty at Milton Abbot Church Flower Show: Show organiser Angie Williamson at Endsleigh Walled Gardens display by Kayliegh and Ben Scott. (Iliffe Media)
A blooming lovely Milton Abbot Church Flower Show display raising funds for the church heating.
A blooming lovely Milton Abbot Church Flower Show dairy farming-themed display by Ann Barkwell and Chris Harrap, raising funds for the church heating. (Iliffe Media)
Angie Williamson, Milton Abbot Church Flower Show organiser, on her own allotment-themed display.
Angie Williamson, Milton Abbot Church Flower Show organiser, on her own allotment-themed display. (Iliffe Media)
Admiring Sue Champion's Garden-themed display at Milton Abbot Church Flower Show.
Admiring Sue Champion's Garden-themed display at Milton Abbot Church Flower Show. (Iliffe Media)