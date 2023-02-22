Jo Wright, a street pastor in Tavistock, attended the event. She said: ‘It’s been really helpful to me as mother of a teenager who loves skateboarding. Naturally, I’m worried that he might get mixed in with the wrong crowd who could be into drugs. I see the problems that youngsters have in what apears to be an idylic place. Youngsters have told the people behind the plan that they’d like a safe place to go to socialise at night. That could be somewhere for a burger and a shake may be. As street pastors we could have a role in that – we could take a BBQ to them in the summer evenings.’