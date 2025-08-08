Young mountain bikers scrambled round a grassy course on the edge of Dartmoor during fun sessions.
Dartmoor Velo Cycling Club, based in Tavistock, staged the coaching sessions, culminating in races round a temporary course, as part of Yelverton Fun Day on Yelverton old airfield on Wednesday (August 6).
A club spokesman said: “A ‘Summer of Cycling’ fun coaching session and race was held at the fun day. Dartmoor Velo hosted 28 young riders enjoying a taste of cycling fun.
“Thank you very much to coaches Paul and Rachael, and our young volunteers from the club who gave their time to ensure the event was a success.”
Dartmoor Velo Cycling Club is for aged 8-16-year-old running Saturday morning coaching sessions for beginners and improvers and mountain and road bike rides.
