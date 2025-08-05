Yelverton firefighters who attended a car crash on a rural road, are advising drivers to slow down on country lanes and switch off their mobile phones.
A Yelverton fire crew and colleagues from Tavistock Fire Station attended the two-car crash in the narrow lanes on Sunday, July 20.
The crews helped people out of the two vehicles and handed them over to South Western Ambulance paramedics also mobilised to the incident.
A Yelverton crew spokesman said: “Alongside ambulance crews, we aided persons from two cars who collided in the narrow lanes.
“All four persons got treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews and two were taken to hospital to be checked over further.
“To all drivers, please drive safely in the narrow country lanes, be speed aware and stay safe.
“It only takes a brief glance at your phone for a fatal accident to happen. Whatever it is on the phone will still be there when you’re in a safe place to answer it.
“The safest place is to be safely parked, off the road, with the engine switched off and the keys out of the ignition.
“Even though hand-held device kits are legal, they can be dangerously distracting. Operating SatNavs whilst driving is also an unsafe behaviour.”
Some ways to avoid the temptation of answering a mobile phone while driving: Switch off your phone or device before you set off and divert your phone to voicemail
If you have an Apple iPhone settings, go to settings, then control centre, then tap Do Not Disturb While Driving .
Or for Android users, download the Live2Txt app – this allows you to block calls and texts whilst on the road.
