Hundreds of children and parents enjoyed an action-packed community family day at Yelverton to help occupy energetic youngsters.

Yelverton Rotary Club organised the village fund day with the emphasis on sports and games such as archery, rugby, golf and rope obstacle courses.

Pam Law, who led the organising team, said: “It’s been a lovely day with so many families having a fantastic time learning and having tasters of so many activities, from golf to brass instruments and vintage tractor rides. Hopefully, some children can go on and get involved in something they fall in love with at Yelverton Fun Day. I’d like to thank al the volunteers and the Scouts for their support.”

Dartmoor Velo - the young competitive mountain biking group - also staged a race series on the day.

Puzzling over the maze at Yelverton Fun Day. Picture by Nigel Tigwell. ( Tindle )

All aboard a tractor - a highlight of Yelverton Fun Day was the chance to have a ride in a tractor trailer. The rides were provided by Elon Ellicott. ( Tindle )

Rachel Arrowsmith, of Postbridge, with her sons Peter, 5, and Henry, 3, learning some simulated lambing at Yelverton Fun Day. They are pictured on the Roborough Young Farmers stand. ( Tindle )

Lucia Clayton, 16 months, with her grandmother Nicola Price, of Plymouth, in the play tent at Yelverton Fun Day. ( Tindle )

Hitting the right notes at Yelverton Fun Day by Amelia, 6, from Callington. Amelia was being shown the basics of the baritone horn by Alison Webster, of Tavistock Stannary Brass Band. ( Tindle )

Millie French shows her daughter Lilly-May, 5, the basics of badminton at Yelverton Fun Day where she spent the morning with her other children. ( Tindle )

A hole in one for three family members Daniella Stevens and daughter Wren, 3, with Samuel, 7, at Yelverton Fun Day ( Tindle )

Taking aim on the archery range were Elsie Kingdon and her daughter Elsie, 6, at Yelverton Fun Day. ( Tindle )

Scaling the heights at Yelverton Fun Day are Alyssa, 11, and brother Ethan, 9. The climbing structure was built by Walkham Valley and Horrabridge Scouts, of which they are members. ( Tindle )

Owen Murphy, 6, tackles the wobbly rope bridge made by Walkham Valley and Horrabridge Scouts at Yelverton Fun Day. Owen lost confidence half way along and had to be helped down. ( Tindle )

Even the adults had a good time at Yelverton Fun Day. ( Tindle )