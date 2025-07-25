Residents enjoyed a double mayoral visit to their summer fair which raised more than £400 towards providing extras like outings for residents.

The top citizens of West Devon borough and Tavistock town were guests of honour to open the event last week at Drake Lodge on Plymouth Road, run by Abbeyfield.

Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, with wife and consort Cathy, and West Devon mayor Cllr Paul Vachon, with wife and consort Lynn, chatted to residents, staff and families, enjoyed refreshments and listened to guitar played by Milly Plokker, who works in the Drake Lodge kitchens.

Cllr Hipsey said: “I’m very pleased to be invited and attend. This is a lovely event and important for the residents, families and staff, not only to relax with each other, but to also help support some extras which will enhance their lives.”

Staff Fran Day and Carol Tor at Drake Lodge serving cakes made by residents, families, volunteers and staff at the home's summer fair. (Tindle)
Mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey and wife Cathy as well as West Devon mayor Cllr Paul Vachon and wife Lynn were special guests at the summer fair. On the far left are Judy Hirst and Catherine Bailey, the chair and deputy chair of Abbeyfield Trustees, who run Drake Lodge. (Tindle)
Milly Plokker, who works in the kitchen of Drake Lodge, entertaining staff, guests and residents on the guitar. (Tindle)
Drake Lodge deputy manager Salema Dennis, right, selling raffle tickets to resident Sheila Wallace, left, and her daughter Debbie Carr. (Tindle)
Enjoying a cup of tea and a chat at the summer fair. (Submitted)