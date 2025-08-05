Fans of all things furry and four-legged will be pleased to hear a pony and dog show will return to Princetown.
The Dartmoor Pony Society Moorland Show returns with its combined pony and dog show on Sunday, September 7, starting at 10am, on the Old Playing Fields in Princetown.
Dartmoor Pony Society, local farming community and The Duchy have been working together for many years to help ensure a future for the Dartmoor pony and to encourage owners to ‘breed up’ from moorland-bred non-pedigree ponies. The initiative that structures this is the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme.
The show is run by a small committee of which several members are involved with the Dartmoor Pony Moorland Scheme, with support from the Duchy.
The Moorland Show is very much aimed at families and children, with lead rein classes for children 3 years plus and young handler classes for youngsters aged 5-14 years.
Dartmoor Ponies are especially good family ponies and as well as ‘show’ classes, both in-hand (led) and ridden. The Moorland Show is for pedigree ponies registered with the Dartmoor Pony Society (DPS) and for those listed on the DPS Supplementary Register (SR).
The family dog show has ten classes including best youngster (18 months and under), best pedigree, best crossbreed, most handsome dog and prettiest bitch. First prize winners will compete for the best in show and reserve best in show. Rosettes will be awarded for first to sixth places. Entries should be on the field from 10.30 am and judging starts at 11 am.
There is a discount for pony class entry fees before Friday, August 22. Judging schedules from Anne Kelly, Duchy of Cornwall, on 01822 890205.
The route to the show field is well marked approaching Princetown from any direction. Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle.
