A new book by Dartmoor guide Emma Cunis retells some of the Dartmoor’s most famous folk tales.
Granddaughter of Eric Hemery, author of one of the most celebrated books on Dartmoor ‘High Dartmoor - Land and People’, Emma is following in her grandfather’s footsteps into publishing.
Her new book ‘Dartmoor Myths and Legends: Exploring Origins and Inspirations’ takes old legends, including Kitty Jay, Old Crockern and the Hairy Hands, and delves into their roots and relevance.
Emma wrote the book, illustrated by her Aunt artist Gina Hemery, after guests on her guided walks suggested she record the stories she often tells while out leading hikes and nature-connection experiences to locals and visitors to Dartmoor.
She said: “Initially the book was just going to be a retelling of the myths and legends that I had grown up with. But my first degree was in history and, as a Dartmoor Guide, I couldn’t resist researching more deeply and interweaving themes of archaeology, geology, flora, fauna, ponies, and more!
“My hope is that readers will both enjoy the book as well as learn and care more deeply about Dartmoor, land and people.”
Emma’s book is out now on www.dartmoorsdaughter.com/books/p/dartmoor-myths-legends-book.
