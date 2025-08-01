Enthusiasts and experts on the endangered Dartmoor Pony are invited to a programme of celebrations of the breed.
The Dartmoor Pony Society (DPS) is holding its fourth international convention from Friday, August 8 to Thursday, August 14, across several Dartmoor and Devon locations.
The programme marks the society’s centenary, celebrating 100 years of dedication to preserving and promoting the pure-bred native Dartmoor Pony which is considered a rare breed by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust.
The animal is rare because is has limited breeding stock and is considered important for conservation because it has evolved to thrive on Dartmoor and is therefore vulnerable to any changes to the moor. While numbers are low, organisations like the DPS are making efforts to stabilise the pony population.
Open to both members and non-members, the convention welcomes UK and international delegates for expert talks, stud visits, moorland tours and the flagship Dartmoor Pony Breed Show. The programme honours the breed’s rich heritage and showcases its modern relevance in conservation and equestrian life.
The primary role of the society is to maintain the stud book of the Dartmoor Pony for over 100 years.
There are spaces available at the following events: On Friday, August 8 the week begins with a reception at Lady Willingdon Field, Whiddon Down, with music, a hog roast and refreshments. Then Saturday, August 9 is a study day with a judging and ringcraft session.
On Sunday, August 10, a championship breed show will be held at Lady Willingdon Field. On Monday, August 11 a Dartmoor guided walk starts at Roundhill Newtake exploring the DPS Moorland Scheme.
Tuesday, August 12, Dartington Hall hosts talks by a geneticist, a renowned equestrian vet and an author.
On Wednesday, August 13, stud visits are offered at Moortown and Blackertor.
The week ends on Thursday, August 14, at the Okehampton Show, where Dartmoor ponies will star in the main ring. See www.dartmoorponysociety.com
