COMMUNITY nurses from Crediton will be swapping bedside care for hiking up Dartmoor tors when they take the 13 Tors challenge to raise money for end of life charity Marie Curie.
The incredible Crediton community nursing team will take on the 14-mile ‘Beat the 13 Tors’ trail from Widecombe-in-the-Moor on Sunday, October 12.
The challenge will see them navigate this historic land of myths and legends and the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyles classic Hound of the Baskervilles.
Team members Katie, Millie, Ciny, Alice, Lynda, Helen, Helayna, Nigel, and Rose are committed to supporting this vital cause.
They said: “Several of us have seen first-hand the important care Marie Curie provides to people living with terminal illnesses. In particular, Katie and Helen have previously worked for the charity as healthcare assistants, giving them a unique insight into the impact of its work on patients and their families.”
The popular day-long moorland challenge, which is sold out this year, challenges walkers to visit a route of 13 tors setting off from Widecombe and returning for a cream tea and medal after crossing the finish line.
The nurses would greatly appreciate any donations towards their fundraising for Marie Curie.
They said “Please donate to Marie Curie and help people get the best care possible, to the end.
“All the money raised will help Marie Curie provide vital care and support to people living with a terminal illness, and their families at the toughest time.
“£3 helps fund a meal for a patient in one of our hospices. £26 helps fund an hour of bereavement support by telephone or webchat. £207 helps fund nine hours of overnight nursing care in a patient's home.”
Marie Curie provides a better end of life for more people, whatever the illness.
See https://www.justgiving.com/team/creditoncommunitynurses
