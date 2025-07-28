DEVON and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a woman in her 60s was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, following a serious fire in a flat in Newcombes, Crediton, on Sunday, July 27.
A police spokesperson added today, Monday, July 28: “She remains in custody at this time. Investigations are ongoing as to the cause of the fire.”
A fire crew from Crediton and two from Danes Castle, Exeter, fought the flat fire.
Smoke was smelt across a wide area of the town near the children’s play area at Newcombes Meadow, fire crews attending from about 6.45pm after receiving multiple calls.
Initially it was believed that an occupant could potentially still be within the Mid Devon District Council-owned property.
Once on scene, crews confirmed that all persons were clear of the flat.
Crediton Station Commander Neil Hargreaves, speaking at the scene, said: “We used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put out the fire.
“We also used a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out and a positive pressure fan for smoke removal.
“Neighbouring properties were checked for smoke spread and any gas and there was none.”
Initially it was believed a candle may have started the blaze.
A nearby water hydrant was used to maintain the water supply.
The fire was confirmed to be contained to the living room which caused 75 per cent fire damage and 75 per cent smoke damage to the remainder of the flat.
The woman was arrested by police and taken away in handcuffs as the Exeter fire crews began to leave the scene at about 8pm.
The incident was closed at 11.55pm.
