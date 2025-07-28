Creative snappers who work on Dartmoor will have their stunning images in next year’s national park calendar.
Staff of Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) have been focusing in on what inspires them in the moorland landscape for the 2026 calendar which will be for sale later this year.
And visitors to Princetown can also get a sneak peek at the images selected at a special exhibition which is on now and into the autumn.
Places captured by the lens include a snowy scene at Two Bridges, a stunning cloud inversion over King's Tor and a dazzling display of the aurora borealis at Hound Tor.
The free exhibition is on from Wednesday, July 30 to Friday, October 31, at Dartmoor National Park Visitor Centre in Princetown during normal opening hours. Until Sunday, August 31 these are daily 10am-5pm; and from Monday, September 1 to Friday, October 3, these are 10am-4pm daily.
A DNPA spokesman said: “The qualities that make Dartmoor so special are shown in all their glory in a new exhibition at Princetown Visitor Centre.
“Photographs which feature in the official 2026 Dartmoor Calendar have gone on display – with next year being the 75th anniversary celebration of Dartmoor's National Park status.
“Each photo has been taken by someone who works for Dartmoor National Park Authority and illustrates how they're inspired by Dartmoor's special places and want to share their love of the landscape with others.
“If anyone would like to visit any of the stunning locations showcased in these photos, then they can speak with visitor centre information advisers who can help you plan your trip.”
