People who care passionately about Dartmoor are invited to share their views on its future.
Anyone who visits and cares about the moor is being asked by Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) to have their say on what’s important to them for the latest partnership plan. The public’s priorities will guide this unique landscape for years to come.
The Partnership Plan sets out what makes Dartmoor National Park special. It’s a bold and ambitious plan of action to protect, enhance, and enable people to enjoy the landscape now and into the future.
It is a statutory requirement for all the national parks to produce a plan for review every five years.
Gathering people's views is a crucial part of the process and will guide the updated plan for Dartmoor National Park which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2026.
People are encouraged to complete the Public Opinion Survey to tell DNPA what they think the priorities for Dartmoor should be, and if anything is missing.
The survey should take around 10 minutes to complete. It's open until Sunday, September 14.
The plan addresses key topics such enhancing nature and improving habitats and tackling climate change and reducing emissions.
Also, it is aimed at protecting cultural heritage, enabling sustainable farming and improving understanding and enjoyment of Dartmoor through supporting better transport, travel, and accessibility. An overarching aim is to helping local businesses and communities thrive
Will Dracup, chair of Dartmoor National Park Authority, said: "Dartmoor is a living, working landscape—home to 34,000 people and designated as a National Park in 1951 for its natural beauty, wildlife, cultural heritage, and opportunities for open-air recreation.
“In reviewing the current plan, we’ve created a partnership plan board with representatives from key organisations that care for Dartmoor. We’ll coordinate to identify key opportunities and address the most pressing issues.
“Public involvement is essential. We're encouraging everyone with an interest in Dartmoor to share their views on future priorities and any issues they feel need more urgent attention over the next five years.
“Please have a say – we welcome comments on priorities that might have been missed – and with your help, we can ensure the plan reflects all our aspirations and needs for this special landscape.”
By law, national park authorities must prepare and regularly review a management plan to help deliver a national ark’s statutory purposes and duty.
This is a plan for Dartmoor as a whole, shaped by people and organisations with a deep passion for the landscape. That’s why it’s called the partnership plan.
There will be further opportunities for public involvement during another consultation phase alongside stakeholder workshops.Together, Dartmoor National Park Authority and the Partnership Board aim to produce a new, updated Partnership Plan by January 2027.
DNPA is also asking for donations of time and money - essential for it to look after the heritage and wildlife of Dartmoor and to make it a place for everyone to enjoy today, tomorrow and for the future. Donations can be made on the donate for Dartmoor page of this website: https://www.dartmoor.gov.uk/home
