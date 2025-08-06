Kev said: “It’s difficult to put into words what feel after 20 years in the police. This role has been more of a calling than a job to be honest. I joined up to improve people’s lives, not to go round arresting people. I like to think I have made a difference and been there when people have needed me. Certainly lots of young people, especially, have thanked me sometimes years later, for helping them avoid making mistakes in their lives.”