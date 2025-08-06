St Mary’s in Callington is putting out a plea to ‘Love your Church’ with an August clean.
The church is looking for local volunteers to show a ‘little love to your local church’.
Tasks to be undertaken include small jobs like putting up a shelf, to pulling weeds through to larger jobs, with volunteers being asked to spare as little as 30 minutes or longer to help out.
A spokesperson said: “We are calling on all local support to help us getting the church shipshape for all to enjoy this local space.”
The Love your Church event is Saturday, August 16 from 10am to 3pm, with lunch and refreshments provided.
