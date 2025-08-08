Police have supported a court order conviction at an address in Tavistock after sustained anti-social behaviour from some occupants.
The occupants of an address within Madge Court were evicted on the morning of Friday, August 8, following work between Tavistock Neighbourhood Policing Team and Livewest Housing.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “The eviction follows residents in the area being subjected to sustained anti-social behaviour from the occupants. It has only been possible to achieve this outcome with the support of those affected.
“We encourage anyone experiencing ASB in their communities to report to police and the local authority and we will take appropriate action against those responsible.”
