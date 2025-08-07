Molly's Kitchen, a restaurant in The Market, Tavistock, prides itself on homemade treats using fresh local produce.
It was recently assessed for its food hygiene, and was given the score by the Food Standards Agency.
Its website says Molly’s Kitchen was visited by inspectors as part of routine inspections on July 16.
The restaurant/cafe is popular with visitors, gaining a five star rating on TripAdvisor and praise from customers who labelled it a “gem of a place”.
This latest food hygiene rating means that of west Devon's 91 restaurants, cafes and canteens which have been given ratings, 71 have ratings of five.
None of those visited by inspectors currently have zero ratings.