A new parking bay has been unveiled to improve accessibility for a Tavistock health centre’s more vulnerable patients and carers.
The dual-purpose space, marked in blue with new signage, is for patients and carers at Tavyside Health Centre.
A collaborative effort between Tavyside Health Centre and the Tavistock Dementia Alliance (TDA) has led to the creation of the new bay, designed to be both disabled and dementia-friendly for patients.
Jonathan Coe, practice manager at Tavyside Health Centre, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Tavistock Dementia Alliance to refresh our patient car park, which now includes a specially designated dual-purpose parking space.
“Jointly funded by both organisations, this initiative highlights our mutual commitment to supporting carers and individuals living with dementia.
“As a practice rooted in compassion and community, we strive to ensure our services remain as inclusive and accessible as possible.”
Amanda Bowen, co-ordinator of Tavistock Dementia Alliance, added: “It was a pleasure to collaborate with Tavyside on this project, which has delivered a fantastic outcome for both carers and patients alike.”
Tavistock Dementia Alliance supports the needs of people with dementia and their carers in Tavistock and surrounding areas to be inclusive and dementia friendly. It does this by working with partner organisations to provide social activities and initiatives to meet their needs and relieve isolation and loneliness.
The alliance also works with health and social care, industry associations and local statutory organisations to improve access to information and services.
Raising awareness and understanding of dementia by providing free training and premises audits to local businesses and social groups is also a TDA role.
The TDA provides information on dementia support in many forms to families and carers.
