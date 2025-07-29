Tavistock Rotary Club has launched a programme of grants to encourage ideas on supporting children in the area.
Grants up to £5,000 are available to benefit youngsters aged seven to 13, and there is flexibility on age.
The funding comes from a bequest left by Dr Bernard Raeke. Local club president Wally Lake said: “Every so often something special lands in your lap and reminds you why you do what you do.
“Tavistock Rotary is helping administer the bequest that we are honoured to receive and plan to fulfil his request – to benefit the youth of the area. This could be through education, sport, creativity, entrepreneurship or community work.”
