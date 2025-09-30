Year 6 pupils from Lifton Community Academy immersed themselves in a moorland adventure as part of their recent three-day residential to Pixie’s Holt Outdoor Learning Centre.
The pupils took part in a range of activities including orienteering around the Pixie's Holt site, practising map skills while navigating tors on Dartmoor and spotting nighttime wildlife.
The pupils also got to do some ‘weasling’ a challenging and fun outdoor activity involving climbing and scrambling through natural rock formations, tunnels, and tight gaps, requiring physical agility, problem-solving and determination.
The group even found the energy to take part in a talent show one evening, showing off their music, dance and magic skills.
Adam Hill, headteacher at Lifton Community Academy, said: “Our Year 6 pupils had a truly memorable time at Pixie’s Holt. It was wonderful to see them challenge themselves, support each other and embrace every activity with such enthusiasm. The experience gave them the chance to grow in resilience and independence, while also creating memories and friendships that will last long after they leave primary school.”
Pixie’s Holt Outdoor Learning Centre has been hosting residentials for schools since 1963 and have provided happy memories to thousands of children.
During their stay children complete a variety of tasks designed to encourage teamwork and promote its benefits.
The residential trip was designed to build the group's confidence and resilience as they start to prepare for the transition to secondary school next year
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership, that runs the village primary school, said: “We believe education is about more than what happens in the classroom. Experiences like the Pixie’s Holt residential give children the opportunity to build confidence, discover their strengths and learn the value of teamwork. These are the foundations that help our pupils to flourish, both at school and in life.”
