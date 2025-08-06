Exeter’s new Sexual Assault Referral Centre is on track to become one of the first in the UK to meet new forensic regulations and accreditation standards.
Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) offer free specialist medical, practical and emotional support to anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted or abused. It is a safe space for victims where optional forensic medical examinations can be arranged, even if they have not decided if they want to report the assault.
By October, Exeter’s SARC will obtain accreditation from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service and meet Forensic Science Regulator standards.
The new standards will reduce the risk of evidence collected at a SARC being challenged within court proceedings.
Lyndsay Howell, General Manager of Devon & Cornwall SARCs, said: “Exeter is now proudly offering three self-contained forensic pods which allows for one directional movement and each one has an air flow system that minimises the risk of trace evidence being transferred. We can now also offer five counselling rooms on site.
“All children are screened for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms and are offered trauma focused therapy which delivers really good long-term outcomes.
“Around 70 per cent of all adult referrals we receive are from the police, but we also welcome people who wish to self-refer, without involving the police.
Last year, Devon & Cornwall SARC services provided support to 1,361 adults from across Devon and Cornwall who had been raped or sexually abused. Of those, 347 attended for a forensic medical examination.
In 2024, the service helped 1,499 children who had experienced sexual harm. Of those, 235 attended for a forensic medical examination.
Devon & Cornwall SARCs are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. They operate a 24-hour information and referral line (0300 303 4626) and access is by appointment only. For more information please visit sarchelp.co.uk
