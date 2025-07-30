DEVON’S three Anglican bishops, the Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, the Bishop of Crediton, the Rt Rev Moira Astin and the Bishop of Plymouth, the Rt Rev James Grier have issued a statement on the current situation in Gaza.
It reads: “We are appalled by the lack of humanitarian aid getting through to the people of Gaza and are horrified by the pictures and stories of starvation, shootings of innocents of all ages and the ever-more desperate conditions being suffered in Gaza.
“We continue to call for a return of the hostages, an immediate ceasefire and the scaling-up of humanitarian aid as a matter of absolute urgency.
“We continue to pray for peace and an end to this conflict.
“We echo the words of the Very Rev Canon Richard Sewell, Dean of St George’s College in Jerusalem, who grew up in Devon, that: ‘It’s time for action, not talking and there’s no time to lose. Those in our world who have the power to stop this famine must do it now. The suffering people of Gaza don’t need a ‘limited amount of food’, they need a just and lasting peace so they can rebuild their lives.”
The bishops support the joint UK Government statement of July 21, 2025 and the ongoing humanitarian and awareness raising work of international charities like Christian Aid.
They direct people to Christian Aid’s prayer for a just peace in the Middle East:
God, hear our prayers for peace in the Middle East. May all people in the region be protected, safe from harm. We pray that this crisis will end now, with no further loss of life. God, may the injured and distressed know your healing presence. May the powerful and the decision-makers follow the paths of justice, mercy and peace. We pray for recognition of the dignity and value of every life. May the clamour of violence cease, Replaced by the beating of swords into ploughshares. God, in your name, Amen.
