God, hear our prayers for peace in the Middle East. May all people in the region be protected, safe from harm. We pray that this crisis will end now, with no further loss of life. God, may the injured and distressed know your healing presence. May the powerful and the decision-makers follow the paths of justice, mercy and peace. We pray for recognition of the dignity and value of every life. May the clamour of violence cease, Replaced by the beating of swords into ploughshares. God, in your name, Amen.