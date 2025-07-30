Families are invited to enjoy hearing about Dartmoor legends, the history of policing, Dartmoor prison and murders at a holiday event.
The face-to-face event is organised by the Devon Family History Society, the Devonshire Association (Tavistock and West Devon branch) and the Tavistock-based The Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall to hear speakers and see exhibits and bookstalls.
Everyone is invited to attend on Saturday, August 2 in Tavistock Town Hall where they are welcome to bring a packed lunch if wanted. Booking is needed and under-25s are free to enter.
Speakers are Paul Finnegan (on Dartmoor Prison), Simon Dell (’Murders and a suicide’), Robert Hesketh (’Dartmoor legends’) and Andrea Leggett (’Policing history’).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.