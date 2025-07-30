Community gardeners in Tavistock are crossing their fingers for a top result after entering Britain in Bloom, despite a fly tipper attempting to jeopardise their entry.
Gardeners at the town’s sensory garden were showing the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) judges around the blooming beds last week on Friday, July 25, only three days after a settee and chair were dumped on the site by a group of young men who carried it through the adjacent Meadows park.
However, Tavistock Town Council swooped to the rescue and cleared the soft furnishings the day before the judges cast their eagle eye on the entry.
This year the garden’s volunteers have built a new raised bed which includes a fruit and veg plot.
The sensory garden has entered the RHS 'It's You Neighbourhood' (IYN) section of Britain in Bloom. Tavistock Sensory Garden achieved 'Outstanding' classifications in 2021, 2023 and 2024 and in 2021 the project also won the Westcountry TV Cup for an 'Outstanding Special Project' of the year.
The IYN is part of the larger Britain in Bloom campaign and focuses on supporting and recognising community groups working to improve their local areas.
Richard Jones, sensory garden spokesman, said: “This year's RHS judge, Ian Cawley, was impressed with the garden and in particular the impact made by the new raised bed which has been planted out with herbs and fruit and vegetables.
“The trustees felt this was a good way of showing families how to produce homegrown produce from a relatively small area. The rose walk and overall ambience of the garden was also noted.”
Harry Smith, chair of the garden trustees, emphasised the importance of community involvement and volunteer help in maintaining the ‘valuable open space’.
The results of this year's judging will be announced in the autumn on the BBC One Show.
