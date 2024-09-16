A young football fan’s dream came true when he met his hero Wayne Rooney – former England striker, now Plymouth Argyle boss.
Not only did the club’s head coach sign Damien Bowyer’s 16th birthday card, but he also posed with him for a photo and exchanged a few words before the 3-2 home win last Saturday (September 14).
Most of the squad also signed Damien’s birthday card.
Damien’s mother Helen, of Tavistock, arranged the surprise treat.
She bought them both match tickets while Damien was at school at Bidewell Brook Special Education School in Totnes on his birthday, the day before the game.
After presenting her son with an Argyle baseball cap as a birthday present, she then surprised him with the news that they would see the game and try to get his card signed by the players and perhaps even Wayne himself.
Helen said: “We went to a special area where fans can see the players and the stewards said we had to wait, but couldn't promise the players would have time to sign the card. They also warned us Wayne might not even appear. But Damien was super happy just to be there. In the end he was very lucky to get almost every player’s signature and of course spent time with the head coach Wayne Rooney.
“The moment Rooney came along, Damien was shaking with excitement. Wayne came over and Damien asked politely ‘can you sign my birthday card please?’ and he replied ‘of course’. Wayne also asked how Damien was and if he was looking forward to the game.
“Damien asked for a photo and Wayne said ‘of course’. It was both amazing and overwhelming for Damien. Rooney said ‘enjoy the game’. To top it off, our stadium seats were opposite where Wayne sits in the dugout. We couldn't have asked for a better day.”