Yelverton man admits assault on female PC in Tavistock
Friday 15th July 2022 3:15 pm
(Photo by Paul Chard / Unsplash )
A YELVERTON man has admitted an assault on a female police officer in Tavistock.
Ryan Smale, 35, of Briar Tor in Yelverton, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Percival in Tavistock on June 26 this year. He appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).
He was given a nine-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £26 to fund victim services and £85 in court costs.
