Yelverton man admits assault on female PC in Tavistock

A YELVERTON man has admitted an assault on a female police officer in Tavistock.

Ryan Smale, 35, of Briar Tor in Yelverton, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Percival in Tavistock on June 26 this year. He appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday).