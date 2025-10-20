Firefighters from Yelverton were joined by two other crews in tackling a tractor fire last weekend.
Crownhill Fire Station and the mobile water supply from Plympton Fire Station were also sent to the blazing vehicle on a farm on Saturday.
Teams used breathing apparatus in putting out the blaze and preventing it spreading to adjacent buildings. However, the tractor was destroyed.
A Yelverton Fire Station spokesman said: “We mobilised to large vehicle fire.
“Alongside our colleagues from Crownhill Fire Station and the water bowser from Plympton Fire Station, we arrived to a tractor well alight.
“We maintained any fire spread and put out the vehicle on fire with two personnel in breathing apparatus using the hose reel jet. We monitored temperatures using the thermal imaging camera.”
