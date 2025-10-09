A motorbike rider has been hurt in a road accident near Roborough, between Yelverton and Plymouth this afternoon.
Police have put road diversions in place so the emergency services can deal with the incident and drivers are advised that they will be delayed.
Police issued the following statement: “We were called at around 1.10pm on Thursday, 9 October, following a report of a road traffic collision on the A386 near Roborough, involving a motorcycle.
“The ambulance service was also called and a road closure put in place in both directions. The motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital. The incident is ongoing.”
