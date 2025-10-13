A motorbike rider from West Devon has died following a road traffic collision on the A386 last week.
Officers were called to a single vehicle collision involving a black KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle on the A386 between Roborough and Yelverton at approximately 1.05pm on Thursday, October 9.
Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service attended the scene and the male rider, a man in his 50s, was taken to Derriford Hospital where his injuries were deemed to be life threatening.
Sadly, the man from West Devon, has since passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. His next of kin are aware.
The A386 was closed to allow for officers to conduct a thorough investigation. It was reopened soon after 9pm.
Traffic officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses in the area that may have seen the collision, have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward quoting police log 294 of 9/10/25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.