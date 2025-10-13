Police are appealing for help in identifying a man who they say can help with their inquiries when another man was head butted in the face in Tavistock on Saturday night (October 11).
Police are asking for help in identifying the pictured man after the victim was head butted in the Conservative Club in the town centre at about 11.15pm. The victim was taken to hospital with facial injuries.
The police issued a statement saying: “We are appealing to the public for assistance identifying this man in relation to an assault in Tavistock.
“At around 11.15pm on Saturday 13, September, a man entered Tavistock Conservative Club and head butted a man who was in the club at the time.
“Officers who have been investigating the incident since it was first reported would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed he may be able to assist with enquiries.”
Anybody able to assist is asked to contact us on either 101 or via our website quoting 50250238905.
