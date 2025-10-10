Firefighters put out a fire in a detached garage at a house in Tavistock in the early hours of this morning, Friday, October 10.
Four fire engines from Tavistock, Yelverton and Bere Alston attended after the fire service received a number of reports that the garage was on fire at half past midnight. They worked throughout the night to bring the blaze under control.
The fire was declared fully out at 8.30am this morning.
The occupants were in the house next door and were unharmed. The roof of the garage was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
