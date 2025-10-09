Tavistock Goose Fair has been hailed a success and town council staff thanked for their 'behind the scenes' support.
Many hundreds of visitors packed Tavistock town centre yesterday (Wednesday) for the street fun and food, fair rides and trade stalls.
The organisation of Goose Fair is a huge undertaking and one that would not be possible without the support from local stakeholders and the emergency services, said Tavistock Town Council which hosts and organises the annual event.
Council works manager Becky Rowe said: “Thanks and gratitude is due widespread with an event of this nature, but I would like to express my thanks in particular to Devon & Cornwall Police, the local fire service, West Devon Borough Council, and to Castlebridge School (Tavistock) for their support as well as the Showmen’s Guild who yet again put on a range of thrilling rides creating memories for the whole family.
“Behind the scenes town council officers work tirelessly in order to make the goose fair happen. I would like to thank each and every member of staff for their hard work; without them the event would not be able to take place. We are incredibly lucky to have such a dedicated team.”
She said the stewarding team worked “incredibly hard during the event to make it such a great day out for everyone”.
This year marked the last goose fair for the town council’s longest-serving member of staff, Ian Lashbrook: “Over his 46 years Ian has become integral to the event and will certainly be missed. We would like to wish Ian a very happy retirement,” added Becky.
