The early rain has dried up and all is fair for the rest of the day for the hundreds of visitors to Tavistock Goose Fair and fun fair.

The town centre is crowded for the street food and traders, with parking restrictions in place and a park and ride service provided for a traffic-free event.

For further details on accessible parking and dedicated fair bus services see this town council website link: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/goose-fair/accessibility

There are even real life geese on show to celebrate the heritage of the fair, which dates back to when farmers walked their flocks to market.

In contrast Tavistock College band is live in the cattle market and a fun fair is on all week in the closed off Bedford Car Park.