Staff and residents at a Yelverton nursing home had a sporting and cheering time as they staged a mini-Olympics.
St George’s flags waved furiously and loud cheering rang across the lawns of the Moorland Garden Nursing Home near Yelverton to celebrate fun activities which even boasted a former Olympian runner.
Staff hobbled across the grass in three-legged races, while residents with limited mobility headed or kicked lightweight balls into toy goals.
Holly Kingman, who organises activities at the home to stimulate and entertain residents, said: “I’m really pleased the Olympics are really popular. Lots of residents have come out onto the grass and have been very enthusiastic.
“The staff have been racing round the gardens and there’s been lots of laughing as they mastered the three-legged race. The residents loved seeing the staff in a different role outside of caring – they were very supportive and cheered and clapped and waved little patriotic St George flags.
“Some even joined in extra activities like heading a toy ball into a lightweight mobile goal with staff help throwing the ball or helping them kick it into the movable toy goal.
“Everyone gets a lot out of being outdoors and joining in group activities. It makes a change for their mental health and stimulates them when they might otherwise lack some stimulation in the routine of the home and in their rooms.”
Nursing home manager Mathini Navukkarasu said: “We try and enrich our residents’ live and help them socialise and make friends and activities like this seem very popular.”
One resident had particular reason to enjoy the event, celebrity resident Mike Farrell, 92, a 1956 Melbourne Olympian 800-metre runner who represented England at the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games and was a national champion in the 400m hurdles and 880 yards events. He ran for Birchfield Harriers and Liverpool Harriers clubs. He set a UK record 400m hurdles record in 1960.
