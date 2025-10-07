A car salesman has told how he chased suspect vandals who are thought to have set fire to a house in Tavistock earlier this week.
Firefighters tackled the fire in the empty terraced house on Ford Street on Monday (October 6) at about 5pm.
Police said the incident is being treated as arson and that two young teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson following damage being caused to a property on Ford Street, Tavistock.
The police stressed: “This is an isolated incident and the people in custody live out of area. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The fire, on the first floor, was first reported at around 4.45pm and smoke was seen issuing from eaves above a window.
Three fire engines attended and a section of Ford Street was closed to traffic and pedestrians by police who also diverted traffic during what was rush hour.
The salesman was closing down the display cars for the day on the forecourt of DRB Car Sales when the drama started. He gave chase to three youths after seeing one of them leave the adjacent house on Ford Street as smoke poured out.
The youths, who appeared to be aged around 14-16, ran up Callington Road and the salesman initially chased on foot, but then jumped in his van and drove after them. He caught up with them near the railway viaduct, jumped out of his van and took photos as evidence. He then lost sight of the boys.
The salesman said: “I was shocked to see a lad jump out of a ground floor window as I was trying to stop two of his mates being mouthy to a woman across the road. Then I saw smoke coming from the first floor. It was all happening in broad daylight in the late afternoon and hard to take in at first.
“They then ran off, so I chased them. I drove after them, but they got away down a footpath. This could have been a serious fire because, although the house is empty, it could have spread and people been hurt.”
Police issued the following statement: “We are investigating arson at a property in Tavistock which was reported at around 4.25pm on Monday, October 6.
“The fire service extinguished the fire safely and no one was injured.
“Enquiries have taken place at the scene, and the cause of the fire is currently being treated as deliberate.
“A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing a scene guard remains in place.”
Anyone with information which may assist our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 50250258780.
