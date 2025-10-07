Tavistock’s popular annual Goose Fair returns tomorrow (Wednesday, October 8) with about 200 stalls and fairground rides expected in the town centre.
The major street event takes over the shopping area and main roads into town with major traffic and parking restrictions. Roads will be temporarily closed to traffic and parking significantly limited in the centre from today until Thursday (October 9).
The event attracts hundreds of visitors and dates back to the early 12th century when farmers brought their geese ready for fattening for Christmas.
Market traders and community groups will sell their wares and provide entertainment in the town centre and youngsters will flock to Bedford car park which will be occupied by the week-long Showmen's Guild fun fair.
Other car parks and on-street parking will be greatly reduced on Goose Fair day, so a park and ride scheme is offered.
A one-way traffic system will operate with road closures from 5.30pm today (Tuesday, October 7), all day on Goose Fair day on Wednesday, and ending at 7am on Thursday (October 9).
These roads will be closed to traffic: Plymouth Road (from Drake’s Statue to Bedford Square), Abbey Bridge/Abbey Place, Russell Street, Chapel Street, Market Road, Canal Road and Gulworthy slip road (between the B3257 & A390).
Car parks will also be closed during the event. Bedford car park will be closed from Saturday, October 4, until 6pm on Sunday 12th October for the fair; Chapel Street car park closes 5pm Tuesday 7 October until 8am Thursday October 9; Guildhall car park closes 2pm on Monday, October 6, until 8am Thursday October 9; Riverside car park closes 5pm Tuesday, October 7, until 8am Thursday, October 9 (limited space available for permit holders and Goose Fair traders); Russell Street Car Park closes 4.30pm Tuesday, October 7, until 8am Thursday, October 9 and Wharf Car Park will be closed 5pm Tuesday October 7 until 8am Thursday, October 9.
Bank Street and Brook Street car parks will be open, but Abbey car park is reserved for blue badge holders only.
The Bedford Square taxi rank will be closed – temporary ranks operate outside St Luke’s Hospice shop, Duke Street, and outside Newell’s Travel, West Street. Disability pay and display parking in Abbey Car Park (PL19 9AS) operates on Goose Day. Anyone bringing a minibus with disabled passengers should contact the town council - [email protected] - for advice.
Chargeable coach and car parking is available at Tavistock College and Tavistock Football Club, on Crowndale Road. Tavistock College will charge £5 per car with funds going to improve inclusion space and special educational needs outdoor space.
Goose Fair Park and Ride Bus Service will be operate from the following sites (£3 per adult): Yelverton Aerodrome (What3Words = ///shells.disarmed.highlighted); Gulworthy (What3Words = ///scarf.disengage.episode) – The Old Rectory Camping & Holiday Park PL19 8JA and Whitchurch Down (What3Words = ///cornering.fails.shed) . Card payments will be accepted.
Further details on accessible parking and dedicated fair bus services see this town council website link: https://www.tavistock.gov.uk/council-services/goose-fair/accessibility
