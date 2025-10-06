Tavistock's worldwide moggy sensation Polo the cat attracted a crowd at a special ceremony crowning him top cat of his town.
The black cat, so-named by his owner Reese, nine, because of a white mint-like pattern on his chest, is so popular that Tavistock mayor Steve Hipsey named him as an honorary ‘catizen’.
He was presented with a certificate signed by the mayor which says ‘Polo, having shown notable distinction in the fields of friendliness, purr-fest behaviour and frequenting of Tavistock shops, hostelries. library and anywhere sunny and warm, is hereby created Esteemed Citizen of Tavistock’.
About 100 Polo fans turned up for his special day which he spent most of the time in his cat carrier because of his habit of wandering off.
He nearly missed his red-letter day, having squeezed out through his Chapel Street home bathroom window in a Houdini act – but was returned by a sharp-eyed resident.
However, it is precisely his ‘escape artist’ habit that has endeared him to Tavistock people. He is constantly popping up in businesses, people’s cars and nightclubs, Tavistock Library and the town hall, not to mention photo-bombing weddings to which he has not invited.
He has a Facebook page ‘The Adventures of Polo the Cat’ with 2,000 friends which was initially created to ask residents to keep an eye on him. He also has a children’s book of the same name, by his owner’s grandmother Chris Lennox, which has raised funds for an animal charity. She even made a celebratory cake for the occasion of his being crowned with his likeness on.
Cllr Hipsey said: “This has been a somewhat surreal experience for me. But the town has taken Polo to their hearts collectively and that deserves recognition.”
He said, as mayor, it was his job to be an ambassador for the town. But Polo had eclipsed all his efforts.
Having been ‘captured’ after escaping the night before his big moment, Polo was presented with a ‘purrfect’ smart scarf and gold chain of office placed round his neck by his owner Reese, nine.
Reese said: “I’m proud of Polo. Everyone likes him. He’s very loving and cuddly.”
Reese’s mum Hayley Clarke said: “I can’t really believe we’re here with Polo and a big crowd and the mayor, no less, giving him a special official honour. He’s taken it in his stride, though. He loves people and people love him back. The more people that know about him, the safer he will be when he goes wandering off.”
