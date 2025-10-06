Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tavistock this evening which has led to diversions in the town.
The fire, in the first floor of a building in Ford Street, was first reported at around 4.45pm.
Three fire engines are in attendance and a section of Ford Street has been closed while work to extinguish the fire continues.
Firefighters tackling the fire in Ford Street. Picture: Contributed (Contributed)
It is not yet clear if anyone has been injured or what started the fire. Traffic is currently being diverted down Chapel Street from Ford Street.
The Tavistock Times Gazette has contacted Devon & Somerset Fire Service for more information.
Check back for updates on this story.
Firefighters tackling the fire in Ford Street. Picture: Contributed (Contributed)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.