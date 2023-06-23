Work on Callington's new games area has begun today (June 23).
Construction is underway on the new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) that is being built at the Launceston Road Recreation Ground. The new games area for Callington's community is being delivered by Callington Town Council who were awarded £40,000 from Cornwall Council as part of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund earlier in the year towards the project.
It is hoped that work on the games area will be completed by the summer holidays.