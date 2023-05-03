WORK is planned to start this month which will bring a new games area to Callington.
This comes as Callington Town Council has just received a funding boost giving the go-ahead for work to begin on building a new Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) at Launceston Road Recreation Ground.
The town council were awarded £40,000 from Cornwall Council as part of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund earlier in the year and welcomes the extra funding from Section 106 money that has been released to the council.
Councillor Karen Gold who is leading the MUGA project, said:
‘I’m absolutely delighted that it’s all come together and it’s going ahead.
‘The Section 106 money from Baker Estates has been released to Cornwall Council and it’s now free for us to use to fund the MUGA.
Cllr Gold explained that the MUGA will cost around £90,000 and following the welcomed funding injection, no extra money will have to spent by the council; the project will be purely externally funded.
‘We will be having a site meeting this week or next week with the company that will be installing the games area and by the end of the month we will have started the work’, said Cllr Gold.
‘It will hopefully take six weeks to complete- weather permitting.
‘We’re hoping that by the start of the summer holidays that we can have an official opening.
‘The MUGA will be able to be used by people of all ages and abilities and it’s going to be a valuable asset to the town.’