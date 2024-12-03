A woman was rescued by firefighters after her car plunged into the River Tavy this afternoon.
Police were called to a report of a car going over a bank and into the river.
The woman was successfully rescued by the crew, in an operation which involved freeing her from the car on its side in waist-high water.
The incident occurred beside Crowndale Road around 3pm on Tuesday, December 3.
Crowndale Road was closed while the rescue by firefighters took place.
A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call just before 3pm about a car that had gone into the river, four metres below the roadway, with a woman inside and we sent five appliances.
“There was water waist-high and entering the vehicle, which was on its side. Crews secured the vehicle and set up rescue lines. Police and ambulance were also in attendance. The woman is now out of the water, two appliances are still in attendance.”