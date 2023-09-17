A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a window at the weekend, police have revealed.
The emergency services attended the incident, which happened at around 9.20am on Saturday (16 September) at a property on Marlborough Street. The woman was then taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.
Police initially arrested a 35-year-old man from Plymouth on suspicion of false imprisonment but he was later released with no further action being taken. Investigators have also ruled out any criminal element into the incident.
T/Detective Inspector Esther Gould said police had placed a scene guard at the property and that officers were conducting house-to-house enquiries to establish the facts surrounding the incident.
“We are asking people not to speculate on social media and ask if anyone has information that they contact police via 101 quoting 50230251154," he added.