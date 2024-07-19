AS CARNIVAL Week got underway, organisers Tavistock Lions Club announced the winner of the carnival raffle to win a trolley full of shopping.
Tickets have been on sale at Morrisons in Tavistock to win the packed trolley of goodies valued at £100.
The Lions drew the winning ticket on Carnival Fun Day, Sunday, July 14.
A delighted Julia Easton from Milton Abbot was the lucky winner.
Club president Alan Wroath thanked the management of Morrisons for their support and for allowing the club to sell tickets in the Tavistock store.
The draw raised nearly £700, which will be used to support local charities and good causes.